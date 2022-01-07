Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 55.7% in December

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after buying an additional 237,389 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

