MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,500 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

