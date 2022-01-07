Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,074,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,453 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.56% of Commvault Systems worth $156,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $68.09 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

