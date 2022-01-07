Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $197.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $197,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 39 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,929.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,808.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,825 shares of company stock worth $459,077,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

