Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $181.31 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,643,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770,696 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Starbucks worth $181,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

