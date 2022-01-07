Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $136.26 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $136,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $252.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.51. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $254.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.35.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

