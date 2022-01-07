Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $106.18 Million Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,869 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 5.70% of Healthcare Services Group worth $106,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,181,000 after buying an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,954,000 after buying an additional 64,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.31.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.35%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCSG. William Blair downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

