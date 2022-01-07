Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $48,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

