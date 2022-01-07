Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the November 30th total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,116. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. Lynas Rare Earths has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $8.16.

Separately, upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

