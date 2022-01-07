Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.29. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 2,455 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $3,132,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $4,021,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $8,853,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $2,598,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth about $4,015,000. 30.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. Equities analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.