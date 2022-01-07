Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyell Immunopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.06. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. Analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.