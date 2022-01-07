LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53.

