Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 5,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.