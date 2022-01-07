Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Shares Up 7.2%

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) shares shot up 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 24,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 25,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

