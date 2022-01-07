LuaSwap Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and $103,317.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LuaSwap has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,051,405 coins and its circulating supply is 134,529,131 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

