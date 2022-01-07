LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Short Interest Update

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,534.0 days.

Shares of LPKFF opened at $22.00 on Friday. LPKF Laser & Electronics has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04.

About LPKF Laser & Electronics

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG engages in the provision of laser-based solutions for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Development, Welding, Solar, and Other. The Electronics segment refers to the production systems for cutting print stencils, circuit boards, thin glass, and the etching of plastic circuit carriers.

