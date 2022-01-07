Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post earnings per share of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

Shares of LOW opened at $257.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.33. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

