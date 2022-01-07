Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter worth $1,840,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $3,623,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at $576,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other news, Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,025 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $106.32 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.20 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.02.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

