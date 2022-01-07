Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 136,150 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter worth about $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $519,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $392,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 96.0% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,629,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,426 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

