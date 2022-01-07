Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 398.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,643 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,746,000 after acquiring an additional 608,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after acquiring an additional 788,608 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,155,000 after purchasing an additional 223,113 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,904,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,552,000 after purchasing an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 635,651 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

