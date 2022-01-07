Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 345.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. FMR LLC boosted its position in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in News by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $21,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.95. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%.

News Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.