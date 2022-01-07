Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Power Integrations worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $819,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.04 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

