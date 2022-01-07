Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $208,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $3,856,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 28,684 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MPC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $70.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

