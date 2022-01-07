Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,449 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,449 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,300,000 after acquiring an additional 489,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after acquiring an additional 487,605 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.86. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

