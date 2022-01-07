LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) PT Raised to 310.00 at Morgan Stanley

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from 300.00 to 310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

LNSPF stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

