loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.96 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 417.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 27.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the second quarter worth $163,000. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

