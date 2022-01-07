Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 30th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,974,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,296,400. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

