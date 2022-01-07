Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.83

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 60019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,377,000 after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

