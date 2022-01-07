Lisa Bossard Funk Sells 13,814 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 million. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,947,156,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,292,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,493,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

