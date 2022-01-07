Liquity Trading Down 15.4% Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00010699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $64.34 million and $601,302.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00060575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00074271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,176.90 or 0.07591328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,839.36 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,370,078 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

