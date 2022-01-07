LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) Short Interest Update

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,400 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LMGHF stock remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA Company Profile

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA provides mobile communication services in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: The Nordics, Western Europe, Central Europe, and Global Messaging. The company offers mobile messaging, mobile solutions, and mobile intelligence services. Its solutions are used in healthcare, retail, finance, and logistics industries.

