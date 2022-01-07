Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LNN traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,927. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.82. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $123.68 and a 12 month high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Lindsay by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

