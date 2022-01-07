Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Lindsay stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.99. 2,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,927. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

LNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

