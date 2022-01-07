Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $83.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s FY2021 earnings at $8.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

NYSE:LNC opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln National news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

