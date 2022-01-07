Lincoln National Corp Takes $62,000 Position in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

