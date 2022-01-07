Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:QUBT opened at $3.12 on Friday. Quantum Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

