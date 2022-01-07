Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $44.59 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

