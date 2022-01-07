Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Oilfield Services is a North American provider of hydraulic fracturing services to upstream energy operators. The company’s multi-basin presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Liberty's recent purchase of Schlumberger assets has significantly boosted its fleet size. Apart from revenues and cost synergies, the transaction broadened Liberty’s geographic footprint by putting it into the Haynesville, Mid-Continent, and Canada. Liberty’s strong financial position is another positive. However, the company’s near-to-medium term outlook continues to be muddled by the prevailing supply chain challenges in the industry and continued cost inflation that resulted in wider-than-expected losses in the last two quarters. Considering these factors, upside from the current levels is limited.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

LBRT opened at $12.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,769,795 shares of company stock valued at $112,807,614 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after buying an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

