LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPL. Nomura downgraded LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LPL stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. LG Display has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.