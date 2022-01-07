LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LXXGF stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,275. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.39.
About LexaGene
