LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Down 62.3% in December

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LXXGF stock traded up 0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 248,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,275. LexaGene has a 52 week low of 0.20 and a 52 week high of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.39.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

