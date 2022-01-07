Lendingblock (LND) Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 60% against the U.S. dollar. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $49,993.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Lendingblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

