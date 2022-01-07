Lendefi (new) (LDFI) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Lendefi (new) (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Lendefi (new) has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $19,205.00 worth of Lendefi (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi (new) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendefi (new) has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00061454 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00075474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.12 or 0.07541477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,914.40 or 0.99837171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Lendefi (new) Profile

Lendefi (new) launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi (new)’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi (new)

