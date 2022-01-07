Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Position Lifted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lemonade by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Lemonade by 6.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Lemonade by 18.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Lemonade by 11.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.12. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.