Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives $135.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. 34,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,674. Legrand has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $23.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

