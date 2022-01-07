LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Short Interest Update

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 945,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on LZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 22,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.98. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard Preece sold 27,928 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $500,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 13,851 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $248,348.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,935 shares of company stock worth $4,771,850 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $1,083,484,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $361,162,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LegalZoom.com by 27.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,431,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,591,000 after buying an additional 731,483 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $121,661,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter valued at about $89,998,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

