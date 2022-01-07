LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.05% of LCI Industries worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $151.86 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $122.99 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

