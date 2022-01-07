LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.92. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LCI Industries by 26.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after buying an additional 95,795 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in LCI Industries by 178.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LCI Industries by 34.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

