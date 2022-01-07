L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIQUY. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

AIQUY opened at $35.39 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter worth $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.