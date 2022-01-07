L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AIQUY. HSBC cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.
AIQUY opened at $35.39 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
