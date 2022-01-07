L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 209124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

