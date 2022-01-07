L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.27

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $35.86, with a volume of 209124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.
AIQUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
