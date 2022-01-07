L & S Advisors Inc Takes $4.93 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 72,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

COP stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

